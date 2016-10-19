AFCON 2017: Ghana handed tough draw with old foes Egypt, Uganda and Mali in Group D

Ghana have been handed a tough draw for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations including two World Cup qualifying opponents Uganda and Egypt in Group D.

West African rivals and recent tournament nemesis Mali are also the last team in the pool.

The Black Stars played the Cranes at the Tamale Sports early this month in the qualifiers to Russia and failed to meet expectations in a dull 0-0 draw.

Uganda qualified for the tournament for the first time in 32 years and have a good coach Milutin Sredojevic who can cause havoc.

Ghana will play Pharaohs next month in the second World Cup qualifier ahead of the tournament.

Defending champions Ivory Coast have DR Congo, Morocco and Togo in Group C with hosts Gabon paired with Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

In Group B, top seed Algeria face Tunisa, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations will run from 15 January to 05 February.

Group A: Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea Bissau

Group B: Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Zimbabwe

Group C: Ivory coast, DRC, Morocco, Togo

Group D: Ghana, Mali, Egypt and Uganda



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com