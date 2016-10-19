Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 19 October 2016 21:55 CET

AFCON 2017: Ghana to open Group D campaign against 'stubborn' Uganda in Port Gentil

Ghana will start their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations against Uganda in Port Gentil on 17 January in Group D.

The Black Stars have already played against the Cranes this year in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier which ended 0-0 in Tamale early this month.

Avram Grant and his boys will face Mali at the same venue five days later.

Ghana's final group match will be against seven-time African champions and returnees Egypt on 25 January at the Stade de Port-Gentil.

At the last edition, the Black Stars finished runners-up to Ivory Coast after losing on penalties at the finals in Equatorial Guinea.

