Sports News | 19 October 2016 21:55 CET

Ghana ace Agyemang-Badu anticipating thrilling clashes with old-foes Egypt and Uganda

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has described the Black Stars' AFCON 2017 draw with old-foes Egypt and Uganda as interesting.

The four-time African champions have been drawn in Group D along with Egypt and Uganda who are both in Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying group.

Uganda's Cranes held Ghana to a 1-1 stalemate in Tamale in early October and will travel to face Egypt in Cairo in the next round of the qualifiers.

And, Badu who plays for Italian Serie A side Udinese says the draw is an interesting one.

"It is a very interesting group. We will really get to know each other before the AFCON so it will be a cracker," he told Ghanasoccernet.com.

Ghana won silver at the 2015 AFCON after losing in the final against the Ivory Coast on penalties.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
