Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana draw Egypt, Mali and Uganda for AFCON 2017

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group D for the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ghana going into the draw on Wednesday, October 19, 2016 were seeded in Pot 1 with host nation Gabon, Africa Cup of Nations holders Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria.

Pot 2 had Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso, DR Congo with Pot 3 having Cameroon, Senegal Morocco and Egypt. The last Pot 4 had Togo, Uganda, Zimbabwe and Guinea Bissau.

Team Ghana at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Draw

