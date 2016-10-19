AFCON 2017: Ghana to be based in Port Gentil for Group stage matches
Ghana will be based in Port Gentil for their Group stage matches of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Black Stars will be based in the l'OgoouÃ©-Maritime and play inside the newly-constructed Stade de Port-Gentil where all Group D opponents Uganda, Egypt and Mali will be housed.
It is a 25,000 seater capacity with natural grass built by the China State Construction Corporation (CSCC).
The facility includes a hotel with 26 rooms, athletics track, 3 tennis courts, 2 basketball courts, handball court and volleyball court.
Group A(Gabon, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea Bissau) will base in Libreville and play in Stade I'Amitie.
Franceville will host Group B (Algeria, Tunisia, Senegal, Zimbabwe) with matches to be played at Stade de Franceville.
Group C (Ivory coast, DRC, Morocco, Togo) will base in Oyem and play their matches at Stade d'Oyem.
