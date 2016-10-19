Football: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors roar into AFC Champions League final

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors stormed into the AFC Champions League final with a 5-3 aggregate victory over FC Seoul despite losing the all-Korean semi-final's second leg 2-1 on Wednesday.

After Jeonbuk had dominated the first leg 4-1, Brazilian marksman Adriano gave the home side hope when he slotted a record-equalling 13th goal of the tournament in the first half.

But Jeonbuk's Ricardo Lopes doused any hopes of a comeback by equalising on 59 minutes, before Seoul's Ko Kwang-Min grabbed a consolation goal for Seoul in injury time.

Jeonbuk, the 2006 champions, now go into a blockbuster two-legged final next month against fellow former winners Al Ain and their feted playmaker Omar Abdulrahman.

The K-League leaders also reach their third Asian final despite a domestic scandal. They were deducted nine points and fined after one of their scouts was convicted of bribing referees.

Ricardo Lopes (centre) equalised for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors against FC Seoul on October 19, 2016 (AFP)

