Sports News | 19 October 2016 19:40 CET

George Lamptey, Frank Oppong visit Scottish giants Hearts; set to watch Celtic's UEFA Champions Leaguegame clash tonight

Liberty Professionals head coach George Lamptey and Swedru All Blacks Director of Football Frank Oppong visited Scottish giants Hearts of Midlothian in Scotland this afternoon.

They will watch the UEFA Champions League clash between Celtic and German side Borussia Monchengladbach tonight.

The two are currently in the UK to arrange for partnership deals with some clubs as well as discussing some transfers.

They were welcomed by football scout David Martins, Hearts of Midlothian player Prince Boabeng and former Scotland national team coach and now Director of Football for Hearts of Midlothian Craig Levein.

Swedru All Black are set to qualify for the GN Bank Division One League leading their zone in the ongoing Central Region Division Two League.

The highly connected and influential Sporting Director is therefore set to arrange some deals for most of their players who are U19.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

