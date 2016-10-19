Ex-Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac seeks new challenge after Algeria drama



Ex-Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is seeking for a new challenge after terminating his contract with Algeria.

The Serbian tactician parted ways with the North Africans after their 1-1 draw against Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at home last week.

The 62-year-old resigned after two just games in charges of the Desert Foxes and says he has put the episode behind him.

"Algeria" is behind me, it is in the past now,".he told the French newspaper "L'Equipe"

"We decided to take different paths, in a cordial manner, The mutual termination of the contract was the best option, I wish them the best and I'm ready for a new challenge."

Milovan Rajevac, who took Ghana to within a penalty kick of the 2010 World Cup semi-finals, lost the dressing room during his short stint with the Algerian side.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com