Medeama star Kwesi Donsu vows to be ready if his Ghana chance comes against Egypt in World Cup qualifier



Medeama midfield maestro Kwesi Donsu is relishing the chance to prove himself on the continental stage if he is given the chance against Egypt in a 2018 World Cup qualifier next month.

Donsu, 21, hugely regarded for his immense talent in the West African nation, is keen to gatecrash Avram Grant's squad for the mammoth clash against the seven-time champions in Alexandria on November 13.

Grant, a former Chelsea manager, received huge flak for overlooking the youngster in his squad as the Black Stars struggled for creativity in their 0-0 draw against Uganda in their opening qualifier last week.

Many believe the former Berekum Arsenals intelligent enforcer should be rewarded for his stupendous form for Medeama both domestically on the continent this year.

The highly-rated midfielder scored an exquisite 10 free kicks and 17 in all competitions for the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

Donsu is not perturbed about his continuous snub but waits to see if he can cap his meteoric rise with a place in Avram Grant's squad ahead of the crucial tie against Egypt.

"I'm not bothered at all. It's all part of the game. I'm just focused on my club career at the moment," he told 3sports

"It's the decision of the coach and it must be respected. We are all Ghanaians and so if at any point in time if I get the chance, I will be ready.

" Football is my job and I want to keep working hard at training so I can improve my form. My focus is on Medeama but if I get any chance with the Black Stars, Like I said I will be ready.

"It's all about an opportunity to showcase your potential and so I'm really bidding for my time.

It's been a remarkable year for a player who has consistently raised his game when called upon by Medeama, where he has proven himself to be a natural dead-ball killer.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com