Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 October 2016 18:55 CET

Medeama star Kwesi Donsu vows to be ready if his Ghana chance comes against Egypt in World Cup qualifier


Medeama midfield maestro Kwesi Donsu is relishing the chance to prove himself on the continental stage if he is given the chance against Egypt in a 2018 World Cup qualifier next month.

Donsu, 21, hugely regarded for his immense talent in the West African nation, is keen to gatecrash Avram Grant's squad for the mammoth clash against the seven-time champions in Alexandria on November 13.

Grant, a former Chelsea manager, received huge flak for overlooking the youngster in his squad as the Black Stars struggled for creativity in their 0-0 draw against Uganda in their opening qualifier last week.

Many believe the former Berekum Arsenals intelligent enforcer should be rewarded for his stupendous form for Medeama both domestically on the continent this year.

The highly-rated midfielder scored an exquisite 10 free kicks and 17 in all competitions for the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

Donsu is not perturbed about his continuous snub but waits to see if he can cap his meteoric rise with a place in Avram Grant's squad ahead of the crucial tie against Egypt.

"I'm not bothered at all. It's all part of the game. I'm just focused on my club career at the moment," he told 3sports

"It's the decision of the coach and it must be respected. We are all Ghanaians and so if at any point in time if I get the chance, I will be ready.

" Football is my job and I want to keep working hard at training so I can improve my form. My focus is on Medeama but if I get any chance with the Black Stars, Like I said I will be ready.

"It's all about an opportunity to showcase your potential and so I'm really bidding for my time.

It's been a remarkable year for a player  who has consistently raised his game when called upon by Medeama, where he has proven himself to be a natural dead-ball killer.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Your clarity will rid you of the anxiety and vagueness that are the primary reasons why so many fail to conclude their actions successfully.
By: samuel_abonyi@yahoo.
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img