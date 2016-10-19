'Golden Boy' Razak backs Christian Atsu to repeat 2015 AFCON MVP feat at Gabon finals

Ghana legend Karim Abdul Razak expects Christian Atsu to sparkle again at next year's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

The on-loan Newcastle United winger was named Most Valuable Player at the last edition of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea where the Black Stars finished as runners-up.

Razak also believes West Ham United star Andre Ayew, if fit, can be one of the exceptional performers.

''Algeria have Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani and Yacine Brahimi; Andre Ayew (Ghana) if he is fit and Christian Atsu, who can deliver on a good day. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has always been there for Gabon and Sadio Mane of Senegal,'' the 1978 winner and African Footballer of the Year told cafonline.com

Razak, nicknamed Golden Boy, is in Libreville for the draw tonight (Wednesday) for the tournament.

