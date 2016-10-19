Ghana FA chief Afriyie aware tough 2017 AFCON awaits Black Stars

Ghana FA vice president George Afriyie says the Black Stars should not be angling for a kind draw tonight for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations insisting there are no pushovers in Africa.

The Black Stars have been named among the top seeds along with title holders Ivory Coast, Algeria and hosts Gabon for the draw is held in the Gabonese capital Libreville.

Ghana will face one of Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso or Congo DR from Pot B with some of these countries providing tough competition.

Pot C has some of the most in form teams on the continent with Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Cameroon.

Whoever Ghana draws from that pot, it is bound to be a huge game.

Pot D includes neighbours Togo, debutants Guinea Bissau, Uganda who are making a return to the competition after a 38 year absence and Zimbabwe.

The distribution of teams in the pots means we could be served some fascinating games at the competition.

For instance Ghana could draw Tunisia and Egypt or Morocco in the same group.

There could even be a superb North Africa battle in one group with the possibility of Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt landing in the same group.

Afriyie, who is representing the Black Stars at the draw to be held in the Gabonese capital tonight says African teams have improved in recent times and there are no cheap sides to face.

'I know the concern of Ghanaians and not only in Ghana that people want easy draw, but notwithstanding, it will be good when we get those so called small countries. There are no soft draws in this competition though," Afriyie said.

'We met the President of the Guinea Bissau Football Association and he told us that their dream is to be drawn with Ghana in the same group because being their first time in the tournament, they'll be having fun, but to beat a big country like ours will mean a lot to the whole country.

"Having said that, it means they'll be enlivened to beat us when indeed we're drawn in the same group and so every country is motivated, hence no comfortable group,' Afriyie warned.

