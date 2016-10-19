HISTORIC: High flying Bekwai Academy becomes first side in Bekwai to secure DOL qualification

High flying Bekwai Academy became the first side from Bekwai since independence to qualify for the second tier league in Ghana following their 2-0 win over Young Chelsea of Kaase.

A goal each from Berko Richard and Stephen Baffour were enough to seal the long awaited qualification slot.

Established in 1996, Bekwai Academy qualified from the Third Division League to the Division Two in 2008 and have been playing in the third tier league since.

Clubs like Islamic Stars FC, Obuor Anokye, Flamingo, Mighty Jets, Amansie Royals and Amoagyei FC are all teams that have evolved from Bekwai but none ever qualified to play in the Division One League.

All teams that have played their league matches in either the Division One League or the Ghana Premier League are outside clubs that adopt the Bekwai Gyamfi Park as their home grounds.

New Edubiase United recently played their Premier League matches at the Bekwai Gyamfi Park in the just ended season with the likes of Neoplan Stars, Cornerstone and Amansie United all adopting the venue at one point in time.

Coach Abdul Rahman Joe, founder and head coach of the side could not hide his joy after his side secured the qualification.

"We are very grateful to the Almighty Allah for showing us this day. I can't describe my joy," the soft spoken coach said.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

