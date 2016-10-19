Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
19 October 2016

Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing insists he is ready for Black Stars

Liberty Professionals prodigy Latif Blessing is ready to make a huge impression at the Black Stars if invited by coach Avram Grant.

Latif emerged top scorer with an impressive 18 strikes in the just ended league campaign.

And is hoping for dream call-up from Avram Grant after being snubbed by the Israeli trainer in the last game against Uganda.

'I can play the Black Stars because I am a player and when I am being given the chance, I will prove myself.

'I want to be part of the Black Stars that will win something for the country so I am praying that I will earn a call up into the team so that I can also win something for the country.

