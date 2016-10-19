One Dream One Team One Mission Underway

Absolute Peace International-a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) - initiative to facilitate African countries thrive at the world cup has launched One Dream One Team One Mission for Africa to win Russia 2018 FIFA world cup.

The project is intended towards mobilizing fans and supporters across Africa and throughout the world to encourage and cheer the African teams to reach the final and possibly win the continental tournament.

Their target is to ferry ten thousand (10000) supporters to Russia to cheer the continent to glory.

This supports and fan base is intended to be transnational/Pan-African and transcend beyond national and geographical borders.

The project is born of the belief and conviction that African football has certainly come of age and that an African team is capable of reaching the world cup final.

“This is an initiative that we are convinced would really bring laurels to Africa,” the Board chairman of Absolute Peace International, Dr. Tony Aubynn at a press briefing opined. “If we take away the divisions and the mono support for our individual countries."

"I think we can because we are psychologically ready," he noted.

The NGO would collaborate with its agents throughout Africa and globally to ensure that the project is properly coordinated, both on the continent and Russia where the competition would be held.

