Hearts sign prolific striker from Danbort FC

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Danbort FC striker Henry Jay Lamptey on a five year deal.

The Phobians beat off competition from rival Premier League clubs to seal deal for the young striker for an undisclosed fee.

The lethal striker emerged top scorer of the second tier side where he bagged 14 goals in 27 matches in Zone III of the GN Bank Division One League last season.

Lamptey was named man of the match eight times.

It is worth noting the Phobians leading scorer last season, Cosmos Dauda, was also acquired from the second tier league.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports