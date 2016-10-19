Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 October 2016 16:06 CET

Hearts sign prolific striker from Danbort FC

By MyJoyOnline

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Danbort FC striker Henry Jay Lamptey on a five year deal.

The Phobians beat off competition from rival Premier League clubs to seal deal for the young striker for an undisclosed fee.

The lethal striker emerged top scorer of the second tier side where he bagged 14 goals in 27 matches in Zone III of the GN Bank Division One League last season.

Lamptey was named man of the match eight times.
It is worth noting the Phobians leading scorer last season, Cosmos Dauda, was also acquired from the second tier league.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

Some people live on the sidelines admiring the players rather than taking part in the game of life themselves to win it
By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img