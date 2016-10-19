Kwesi Appiah: I have improved as a coach- Ex-Black Stars coach

Kwesi Appiah has stated that he has learnt a lot as a coach and will impart it on other coaches and players in Ghana.

Appiah, 56 was the first indigene to book a place in the FIFA World Cup finals for Ghana in 2014 but was sacked some weeks after the Mundial.

However, he is excelling in Al Khartoum and was consequently named the Coach of the Year in Sudan.

The former Black Stars and Kotoko skipper has indicated has he is now grounded in coaching techniques.

''By the grace of God, I am the best in Sudan''

''There is an absolute big difference coaching the national team and a club side even though I coached Kotoko before taking up the Black Stars job,''

''In recent years there has been a lot of improvement and I have actually learnt a lot coming to Sudan. It has also widened my scope of coaching and I believe in future I will impact it on other coaches and players from Ghana''

