Black Stars await 2017 Africa Cup of Nations draw today

Ghana will know their group opponents for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tonight when the draw is held in the Gabonese capital Libreville.

The Black Stars have been named among the top seeds including reigning champions Ivory Coast, Algeria and host Gabon.

Ghana would draw one of Tunisia, Mali, Burkina Faso or Congo DR from Pot B. Pot C has some of the most in form teams on the continent with Egypt, Morocco, Senegal and Cameroon. Whoever Ghana draws from that pot, it is bound to be a huge game.

Pot D includes neighbours Togo, debutants Guinea Bissau, Uganda who are making a return to the competition after a 38 year absence and Zimbabwe.

The distribution of teams in the pots means we could be served some fascinating games at the competition.

For instance Ghana could draw Tunisia and Egypt or Morocco in the same group. There could even be a superb North Africa battle in one group with the possibility of Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt landing in the same group.

