Zambia seeking to play Ghana in friendly ahead of World Cup qualifier

Zambia are seeking to play Ghana's national team the Black Stars ahead of next month's 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The Chipolopolo are keen on playing the Black Stars in preparation for their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon next month.

The Zambians say they are looking to arrange a friendly against Ghana or Uganda to prepare their side for the crucial match in Cameroon.

Following their 2-1 loss against Nigeria in the qualifiers, they want a strong West African side to enable them a proper preparation.

According to Chipolopolo's team manager Stanley Kaseko, the Chipolopolo technical bench had requested FAZ to arrange two friendlies before the tie against the Indomitable Lions.

'From our programme, we had requested the association to arrange two friendly matches before playing Cameroon,' Kaseko tells the Post of Zambia.

'We would like to have quality friendlies; we suggested teams from West Africa or East Africa. We would appreciate if Ghana or Uganda can come on board.

'Take this training seriously and be strong ahead of the match against Cameroon.'

Wedson Nyirenda's Chipolopolo remain rooted at the bottom of Group B following their 2-1 loss to the Super Eagles in Ndola two weeks ago whilst Cameroon drew 1-1 against Algeria.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com