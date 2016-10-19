Odotei Sowah: The Hearts of Oak rebuilding program will take time

Managing Director of Hearts of Oak Vincent Odotei Sowah says the club made giant strides towards returning to its glory days this season after finishing third in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians blew away a golden opportunity to win their first league title in seven years after a breathtaking start to the season under Japanese trainer Kenechi Yatsuhashi.

Internal wrangling and power play meant the volatile Japanese trainer was replaced with Portuguese Sergio Traquil who also ended up being replaced by Yaw Preko with barely five games to end the season.

The constant chopping and changing at the technical level meant the Phobians settled for third place instead of winning the ultimate but Odotei Sowah says the fact that the club was in the hunt for the title until the last two games means they are making steps towards rediscovering themselves and will need more time to finish the rediscovery project.

“I disagree with people who say Hearts of Oak is doing badly,” Sowah told Citi fm

“Before I came in Hearts of Oak finished thirteenth this year we finished third.”

“For the first time we have established the Youth team with Auroras doing well and that is down to hard work.”

“In about five years we have managed to bring in one sponsor and that is Goil to sponsor us before that what did we have?.”

“The structure of the club has changed and I have been a managing director since 3rd December 2015 and you cannot build a winsome team in a short period like that we need time.”

“Last season was the first time in some years that Hearts of Oak still had the chance to win the league with two games to go.”

“There are challenges but we are making the right decisions and we will get there.”

By:Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana