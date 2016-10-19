Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak sign Henry Lamptey

Hearts of Oak have captured Danbort FC goal poacher Henry Jay Lamptey on a five year deal ahead of the upcoming season.

The young forward completed his move to the Accra giants on Wednesday after putting pen to paper at the club's secretariat in Accra.

The Phobians who have been very busy in the local transfer gazumped hosts of Premier League clubs for the signature of the lethal forward.

Lamptey in Zone III of the GN Bank Division One League was Danbort FC's top scorer with 14 goals after 27 games, and he won eight man of the match awards.

Hearts of Oak on Monday (October 24) will begin their preparations at the Legon Ajax Park ahead of the upcoming G-6 tournament and the Ghana Premier League.

