2018 FIFA World Cup: Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye optimistic Ghana will qualify for finals despite jerky start

Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye is hopeful Ghana can still qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier despite stuttering in their opener against Uganda.

The Black Stars were pedestrian against the Cranes at the Tamale Stadium as they drew 0-0 in their first Group E match.

Ghana are less fancied against leaders Egypt who came from a goal down to beat Congo 2-1 in Brazzaville.

But Vanderpuye is upbeat the three-time finalists can bounce back.

''When the World Cup draw was released I said, Egypt is not a threat but I see Uganda as threat to us because anytime they play with us, it is always difficult match,'' he told Asempa Sports.

''I think the draw with Uganda was good because it was meant to happen but all is not lost because I strongly believe that we can go to Alexandria and win against them and win all our remaining matches and qualify for the World Cup.''

