MultiChoice announces a revolution in pay-TV in Ghana

Great news for television lovers in Ghana – the revolution has arrived and everyone will continue to enjoy great family entertainment asMultiChoice delivers even more value to DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Familyand Access! True to our commitment to our customers, today MultiChoice announced a decrease on DStv subscription prices alongside a massive content upgrade on DStv packages, effective on 1 November 2016.

MultiChoice’s priority is to put customers at the heart of our business – and this is exactly what we are doing! In the last nine months DStv has delivered the world’s best football leagues to DStv Compact customers (February) followed by the DStv price freeze in April – and in the latest giant leap in providing customer value, DStv is offering the best value entertainment by combining both quality and variety at a reduced rate to ensure everyone has access to great family entertainment.

Today’s announcement introduces even greater changes to benefit customers - these include:

DStv Premium: More for less - more HD and pop-up channels at 8% less

DStv Premium remains the ultimate television entertainment experience in Ghana - with the best of everything including the world’s most popular local and international channels. To entrench real value, DStv Premium will now offer more for less with an unbelievable reduction of 8% on the subscription price from 1 November, the new subscription price will be GH¢365.

With the addition of three high definition (HD) channels, customers can now watch more of their favourite shows including the latest and exclusive first run movies, drama, comedy and sport in picture-perfect, crystal clear quality on the 20 HD channels now available to them.

Also this October, DStv Premium customers will celebrate with M-Net on the M-Net Movies Blockparty pop-up channel on 109, and can look forward to more exciting pop-up channels in the coming months like the M-Net Movies Harry Potter pop-up channel which will run from 4 to 14 November.

DStv Compact Plus: Bigger and better with ELEVEN new channels at an 8% REDUCTION in price

In a major revamp of DStv Compact Plus, customers will enjoy more fantastic channels with buzzworthy original series plus hilarious local sitcoms, riveting talk shows and thought-provoking documentaries previously only available on the DStv Premium package along with an 8% drop in subscription price to GH¢245.

As of 1 November, new channels will includeVuzu AMP, Lifetime, Discovery channel,Crime & Investigation, History channel andAfrica Magic Showcase. DStv Compact Plus will also be injected with extra sports content with the addition of more UEFA Champions League matches alongside the best European Football leagues and the Europa league onSuperSport 6 (SS6) and SuperSport 4 (SS4). New channels coming soon to DStv to bring the best of Nollywood content, Latin American telenovelas and Bollywood movies respectively, on the package include ROK, Eva Plus and B4U Movies.

DStv Compact: SIX new channels and a 7% price DROP in price!

DStv Compact will receive a 7% price drop to GH¢149 and will retain the previous addition of the Premier League and La Liga earlier this year. In additional to this, customers will now get even more content from the best of English programming on ITV Choice (DStv channel 123) as well as a trip down memory lane with the nostalgic movies on TCM (DStv channel 137) and SS4. From November onwards, Compact subscribers will also be treated to new channels, ROK, Eva Plus and B4U Movies!

DStv Family: FIVE new channels at a 10% price CUT!

The DStv Family package will be reduced by 10% to GH¢85 and will be boosted with FIVE additional channels B4U Movies, Eva andEva Plus channels. More entertainment awaits with the addition of SS4 and FOX.

DStv Access: Gains THREE new channels!

DStv Access will also get a major content boost as three new channels will be added including SS4, B4U Movies and Eva Plus – where viewers will get access to the latest library content of the hottest telenovelas that have aired on Eva - in addition to a great new line up of sporting events.

“This significant price drop, coupled with the major boost in entertainment value across all DStv bouquets demonstrates our commitment to ensuring DStv customers receive the best possible access to great entertainment and outstanding value. For new customers the price reductions in both subscription prices and state of the art decoders will ensure that great family entertainment is available to everyone at the most affordable price. These changes are not only a defining moment in our MultiChoice story, but also a defining moment in the African entertainment landscape and we are proud to be pushing as hard as we can to delight every television entertainment fan in Africa,” said Cecil Sunkwa-Mills, the General Manager of MultiChoice Ghana.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports