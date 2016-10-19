Champions League: Cuadrado strikes as 10-man Juve sink Lyon

Juan Cuadrado came off the bench to score a late winner as 10-man Juventus beat Lyon 1-0 in France in Champions League Group H on Tuesday.

The Italian champions saw Gianluigi Buffon save a first-half Alexandre Lacazette penalty and then had Mario Lemina sent off early in the second period.

But substitute Cuadrado struck in the final quarter of an hour to stun the home fans at the Parc OL and leave the Serie A giants, Champions League runners-up in 2015, in a strong position in their section.

They are level at the top of Group H on seven points along with Sevilla, who were 1-0 winners away to Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, while Lyon sit four points back in third place.

"It's never easy to win away from home," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

play

Juventus' players jubilate after winning their Champions League football match against Lyon on October 18, 2016 in Decines-Charpieu near Lyon, southeastern France (AFP)

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh