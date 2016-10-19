Champions League: Mahrez takes Leicester closer to last 16, Madrid win big

Riyad Mahrez secured another Champions League victory for Leicester City on Tuesday while big boys Real Madrid, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund were also in winning form.

Leicester maintained a perfect record in Group G in their first foray in Europe's elite club competition by edging FC Copenhagen 1-0 at the King Power Stadium with Mahrez getting the only goal of the game.

Islam Slimani headed down a Jamie Vardy cross for Mahrez to score with a close-range volley with the outside of his left foot five minutes before half-time.

With Porto winning 2-1 away to Club Brugge in the group's other game, Claudio Ranieri's side now know a win away to Copenhagen in their next match on November 2 will secure a place in the last 16.

"We're in a good position now," said Ranieri.

play

Leicester City's Islam Slimani (L) vies with Copenhagen's Mathias Joergensen during at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on October 18, 2016 (AFP)

