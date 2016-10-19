Football: Ninga blow for Monpellier as Chad striker out for six months

Montpellier's Chadian striker Casimir Ninga has been ruled out for six months after suffering ruptured cruciate ligaments in his right knee, the Ligue 1 club said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who scored his first Ligue hat-trick earlier this month, picked up the injury during training.

Ninga was stretchered off in tears.

The African forward is Montpellier's top scorer this season with five goals in the past two matches, to help move the club away from the relegation zone in 15th place.

He scored seven last season after arriving in the summer of 2015 from Gabon club Mangasport for 75,000 euros ($82,000).

