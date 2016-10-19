Champions League: Ranieri irked by Leicester's split personality

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri urged his side to take their fine European form into the Premier League after they closed on a place in the Champions League last 16.

Riyad Mahrez's goal earned Leicester a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, extending their 100 percent record in Group G and leaving them one win away from the knockout phase.

But the English champions are toiling domestically, having lost four and won just two of their first eight fixtures, and Ranieri wants Leicester to get rid of their split personality.

"For one side, I'm very proud. For the other side, when I think of the Premier League, I'm very, very angry," the Italian told reporters at the King Power Stadium.

"But it's OK, because also in my career this has happened. When for the first time you go and play in a big competition, you lose something when you go back in your league.

"You spend a lot of energy, mental energy, in the Champions League. When you come back a little more down, it's normal.

