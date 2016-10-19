Ghana goalie Fatau Dauda wants coach Avram Grant to keep key Black Stars players

Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has advised that the core of the Black Stars team is maintained as steam gathers on the stars to win against the Pharoah's of Egypt.

Dauda who has over 40 caps for the Black Stars is of the view that consistency is key in every world class team.

'There should be consistency in the Black Stars, We don't have to be changing players all the time, ' Dauda told Kasapa FM

'We must maintain the one we have because they have played for a long time and know each other very well.

'So we don't have to be making lots of chances in the team, May be one or two players can be added but we must maintain our current team.'

