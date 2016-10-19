Hearts of Oak sign 14-goal striker Henry Jay Lamptey from Danbort FC

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Danbort FC prolific striker Henry Jay Lamptey for the next five years, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The Phobians stole a march on rival Ghana Premier League clubs to seal deal for the young striker for an undisclosed fee.

The lethal striker emerged top scorer of the second tier side.

He bagged 14 goals in 27 matches in Zone III of the GN Bank Division One League last season.

Lamptey was named man of the match eight times.

By Nuhu Adams



