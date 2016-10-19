Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 October 2016 13:40 CET

Hearts of Oak sign 14-goal striker Henry Jay Lamptey from Danbort FC

Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of Danbort FC prolific striker Henry Jay Lamptey for the next five years, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The Phobians stole a march on rival Ghana Premier League clubs to seal deal for the young striker for an undisclosed fee.

The lethal striker emerged top scorer of the second tier side.

He bagged 14 goals in 27 matches in Zone III of the GN Bank Division One League last season.

Lamptey was named man of the match eight times.
By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Truth is just like a mirror, it reflects only what it sees and that is why humans hate it.
By: Shakespeare Nartey
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img