Sports News | 19 October 2016 13:36 CET

All is not lost in World Cup Qualifiers – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

By MyJoyOnline

Minister of Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, is confident the Black Stars can still qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia despite the team making a slow start.

Ghana were held at home by the Cranes of Uganda in their qualifier opener with that raising doubts about Ghana making a fourth successive appearance.

But the Sports Minister believes the draw was only a minor blip and the side has enough quality to still sail through.

For him, all is not lost.
“When the World Cup draw was released I said, Egypt is not a threat but I see Uganda as threat to us because anytime they play with us, it is always difficult match,” he told Asempa Sports.

“I think the draw with Uganda was good because it was meant to happen but all is not lost because I strongly believe that we can go to Alexandrea and win against them and win all our remaining matches and qualify for the world cup.”

Ghana will play Egypt in Alexandrea on November 13.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah

