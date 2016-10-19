Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 19 October 2016 11:41 CET

Furler, Vetsch-Benpong Pick Sept. Medal

By Daily Guide
Furler (L) receiving her prize from Lady Captain Peace Akwei
Furler (L) receiving her prize from Lady Captain Peace Akwei


Beatrice Vetsch Benpong and Christina Furler produced fine scores to reign supreme in the September Ladies Monthly Medal at the Achimota Golf Club.

Bempong dominated the Silver division with an impressive net score of 71 beating reigning Ghana Open champion Jessica Tei by two strokes.

Lyn Mitchell placed third after recording a 74 net in the same event.

The Bronze category saw Christina Furler accumulating a 73 net score to pick the trophy at stake with Gladys Awuni following in the competition which attracted about 20 golfers.

Lady Captain Peace Akwei said after the Medal Play that “It's been a huge success, the scores recorded tells it all. We are on course and have been consistent with the monthly competition. It's not been easy by way of sponsorship, but we have resolved to push the dream of making ladies golf more attractive in Ghana.”

The competition received support by way of sponsorship from Kwasi Ampofo(PhD,) Country Head, AGRA, Ghana.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

Love cannot be bought, so aim for unconditional love; always.
By: Lily Boodeme Wilkins
