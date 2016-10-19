Maidens Pocket $1,000 Each

Embattled members of the Black Maidens have finally checked out from their Maresat Plaza Hotel after receiving a fraction ($1,000) of their $2,000 bonus.

The team threatened to occupy the Hotel until monies owed them were paid by the Youth and Sports Ministry; but indications were that they have vacated the premises after receiving half of their purse (per diem).

Management Committee chairman Augustine Asante said in an interview that “Each player has been paid $1000 by the Ministry to ensure they leave the Hotel for their various homes.''

The team crushed out of the juvenile World Cup in Jordan after a 1-2 loss to Korea DPR.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum