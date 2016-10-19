Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 October 2016 11:41 CET

Maidens Pocket $1,000 Each

By Daily Guide

Embattled members of the Black Maidens have finally checked out from their Maresat Plaza Hotel after receiving a fraction ($1,000) of their $2,000 bonus.

The team threatened to occupy the Hotel until monies owed them were paid by the Youth and Sports Ministry; but indications were that they have vacated the premises after receiving half of their purse (per diem).

Management Committee chairman Augustine Asante said in an interview that “Each player has been paid $1000 by the Ministry to ensure they leave the Hotel for their various homes.''

The team crushed out of the juvenile World Cup in Jordan after a 1-2 loss to Korea DPR.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Sports News

People remember what you say for a while, what you do for quite long but how you make them feel, they never live to forget.
By: Jacob Ewudzie
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img