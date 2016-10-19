Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 19 October 2016 11:41 CET

Body Fitness Centre Works Out

By Daily Guide
All is set for this Saturday's Body Fitness in Dansoman in Accra, Charles Owusu-Ansah, the gym instructor has said.

Owned by former Black Stars utility player Sam Johnson (Foyoo), the heavily-equipped gym seeks to promote regular exercise.

It is also to offer corporate Ghana, churches, schools, Keep Fit Clubs in and around Dansoman the right platform to stretch their muscle, interact, socialize and network.

“The Dansoman Work out is peaking by the weeks, it is attracting a large following and the primary objective is to sensitize people on the need of regular exercise. The society has become health conscious now and we are glad we are contributing to this cause  by creating this platform. We expect massive crowd on Saturday,” said Owusu-Ansah.

Members would be taken through aerobics on the street amid danceable music.

Sports News

