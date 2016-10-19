Latif Blessing eyes move to Arsenal or Liverpool

Liberty Professional prodigy Latif Blessing is in no rush to leave the Scientific Soccer lads after a sensational campaign which saw him claim top scorer award but wants a move to either Arsenal or Liverpool.

Blessing scored 18 goals and has been targeted by a host of clubs - home and abroad - with Asante Kotoko reported to have held advanced talks with him whilst also on the wish-list of Hearts of Oak.

“It feels good to be the best player at the end of the season because I went through a lot of challenges but I never believed I could win the best player and the goal king race.” Blessing said on Adom TV’s fire fire.

“I had problems with the media but it never discouraged me. I faced a tough competition from Yaya Mohammed and Dauda Mohammed because they are very good players but I thank God I won the race at the end of the season,”

‘’I have been receiving offers but I respect the contract I have with Liberty Professionals but if it happens that I will leave the club it will be in the hands of Liberty Professionals’’

“ Personally I would love to play for Arsenal or Liverpool.” He concluded.

