Rafael da Silva: Ex-Man Utd defender gave wages to charity whilst Injured at Lyon

Former Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva has proved himself to be one of football's good guys after it was revealed he recently gave away his wages whilst he was sidelined through injury.

Even if you're not his biggest fan, it's hard to not be impressed by this incredible gesture he made at new club Lyon.

The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the first month after his arrival at the Ligue 1 side, which kept him out until October.

Rather than focus on his own rehabilitation, Rafael went straight to Lyon's board and refused to take wages until he was fit again.

When the board said they weren't allowed to not pay him, he decided to give his wages to the club's charity (OL Foundation).

He was offered various different options that the money could go towards and he decided to pay for a robot that allowed hospitalised children to communicate with players on match days.

'I like to play and I like to be paid for doing that, but I wasn't playing,' he told L'Equipe.

The club put them on pitch-side and in the dressing room during games to bring stricken youngsters some unique entertainment on the ward.

