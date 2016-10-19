Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 October 2016 09:55 CET

Rafael da Silva: Ex-Man Utd defender gave wages to charity whilst Injured at Lyon

Former Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva has proved himself to be one of football's good guys after it was revealed he recently gave away his wages whilst he was sidelined through injury.

Even if you're not his biggest fan, it's hard to not be impressed by this incredible gesture he made at new club Lyon.

The 26-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in the first month after his arrival at the Ligue 1 side, which kept him out until October.

Rather than focus on his own rehabilitation, Rafael went straight to Lyon's board and refused to take wages until he was fit again.

When the board said they weren't allowed to not pay him, he decided to give his wages to the club's charity (OL Foundation).

He was offered various different options that the money could go towards and he decided to pay for a robot that allowed hospitalised children to communicate with players on match days.

'I like to play and I like to be paid for doing that, but I wasn't playing,' he told L'Equipe.

The club put them on pitch-side and in the dressing room during games to bring stricken youngsters some unique entertainment on the ward.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

No more hospitals will be built if all people drink and use clean water at all times.
By: Seidu Batuga
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img