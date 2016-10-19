Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 19 October 2016 09:55 CET

Richard Gadze scores, wins penalty as Delhi Dynamos rally to draw 3-3 with Mumbai

Striker Richard Gadze scored one and earned a penalty as Delhi Dynamos rallied from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Mumbai City on Tuesday.

Dynamos went down two-zero by the 38th goals with both goals being scored by Krisztian Vadocz.

In the 51st minute, Malouda and Marcelinho combined beautifully to get the ball to Gadze who made no mistake and brought Delhi Dynamos back to a one-goal deficit.

While Delhi was slowly making their way in to the game, Mumbai struck again in the 69th minute to reopen their two-goal cushion, this time courtesy of superb interplay between Alves and goal-scorer Norde.

Gadze continued to carry the team on his shoulders and finally his hard work and never-say-die attitude paid off when he was fouled in the penalty box in the 82nd minute which Marcelinho scored with ease despite the keeper guessing correctly to make it 3 all.

