David Addy played his first Indian Super League match for Delhi Dynamos on Tuesday as they raced to draw 3-3 with Mumbai City.

The former FC Porto player was named in the starting line-up by head coach Gianluca Zambrotta at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.

But Addy limped off in stoppage time after suffering a minor knock.

