Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak tips Ghana as one of five favourites to win 2017 AFCON

Legend Abdul Razak has predicted a five-horse race including Ghana, Egypt, Algeria, Cote d'Ivoire, and Senegal to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Razak, whose winning goal won Ghana a third Nations Cup tournament in 1978 on home soil, is in Libreville for Wednesday's draw for the tournament next January

''Ghana is always one of the favourites, Algeria, Cote d'Ivoire, and Senegal too. I may add Egypt despite being in a transitional period with a new team after the retirement of the generation that won in 2006, 2008 and 2010,'' the 1978 African Footballer of the Year told cafonline.com

Razak has been appointed by CAF as one of the Ambassadors for the TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017.

He will join Senegal legend Khalilou Fadiga and ex-Gabon defender Francois Amegasse to assist CAF General Secretary Hicham El Amrani in the draw process.

