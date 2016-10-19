Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 October 2016 09:55 CET

Abdul 'Golden Boy' Razak tips Ghana as one of five favourites to win 2017 AFCON

Legend Abdul Razak has predicted a five-horse race including Ghana, Egypt, Algeria, Cote d'Ivoire, and Senegal to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Razak, whose winning goal won Ghana a third Nations Cup tournament in 1978 on home soil, is in Libreville for Wednesday's draw for the tournament next January

''Ghana is always one of the favourites, Algeria, Cote d'Ivoire, and Senegal too. I may add Egypt despite being in a transitional period with a new team after the retirement of the generation that won in 2006, 2008 and 2010,'' the 1978 African Footballer of the Year told cafonline.com

Razak has been appointed by CAF as one of the Ambassadors for the TOTAL Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017.

He will join Senegal legend Khalilou Fadiga  and ex-Gabon defender Francois Amegasse to assist CAF General Secretary Hicham El Amrani in the draw process.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

If you think about a particular disease often, you feel like you are sick of it. That is how failure is
By: Albert Singye (Banun
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img