Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 October 2016 09:36 CET

Nigerian Footballer Izu Joseph shot dead

By BBC

Nigerian footballer Izu Joseph has died after being shot.

The 24-year-old , who played in defence for Nigerian Premier League club Shooting Stars, was hit by a stray bullet when gunmen attacked a market in his hometown of Okaki in Rivers State.

The club’s tweeted on its official account: “A Shooting STAR is gone! Izu Joseph is gone! Flamboyant defender is gone! RIP, brother. What a life! May God strengthen his family #Tragedy.”

Joseph joined the club three years ago.
He was a key player as the team secured a return to the top flight from the second division in 2014.

The Nigerian Football Federation tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the Mgt. & Staff of @Official3SC on the shocking loss of their player, Izu Joseph. May his soul Rest In Peace! #RIPIzu”.

Sports News

EVERY BOY AND EVERY GIRL BORN INTO THIS WORLD IS EITHER A LITTLE LIBERAL OR A LITTLE CONSERVATIVE
By: HABU GAYA
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img