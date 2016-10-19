Sports Ministry: Nii Lantey Vanderpuye: Sports Ministry is broke

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has expressed his frustration over the lack of money to run the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Black Maidens are the latest casualty of the 'No Money' syndrome that has engulfed the Sports Ministry, after the team's per-diems for their participation in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Jordan were unpaid, in addition to qualification bonuses.

The sector Minister, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, who has come intense criticisms for the past weeks has explained that the Sports Ministry is cash-strapped.

''As for the debt profile, it is very alarming because we are close to almost US$ 20 million and I can say that for sure when we put everything together,'' Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye said.

''In terms of hotels, ticketing and travel especially the various national teams' matches from the Black Maidens up to the Black Stars that is where the chunk lies also in terms of catering, laundry and the rest.

''So we are owing a lot of money that were supposed to be used to run the administration, ministry, Youth Authority, Winneba Sports College and all our leadership training programmes have virtually been used for football.''

