Sports News | 19 October 2016 09:10 CET

Paul Pogba: Man United star & girlfriend accused of disturbing neighbours with noisy sex

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been stitched up by the Sun, as the French international has been painted out as being a bad neighbour. Read more: Paul Pogba's performance in 7 dreadful statistics

Since returning to Old Trafford from Turin in the summer, Pogba is currently living in the Lowry Hotel.

The footballer is reported to have made a nuisance of himself at the hotel, as he's disturbing other people in the building with noisy sex.

play Paul Pogba & girlfriend Dencia

