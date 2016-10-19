U20 Women's World Cup: Black Princesses hope to leave Ghana by 25th October

Ghana's U20 female side the Black Princesses hope to leave Ghana by the 25th of October to intensify their preparation for the U20 Women's World Cup, according to head coach Didi Dramani

Ghana qualified for the U20 FIFA Women's World Cup to be staged in Papua New Guinea and will be hoping to make a huge impact this time around after failing to move from the group stage in Canada in 2014.

The team hopes to leave Ghana on the 25th to further strengthen their preparation ahead of the tournament by playing some friendly matches but Didi Dramani is only hoping it will be done at the right time for his side to get the right conditioning for the tournament.

"We hope to leave Ghana by the 25th of this month for a camp in Australia to prepare for the tournament and hopefully that will help the girls to shape themselves well for the games,"Didi revealed

