Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 October 2016 09:10 CET

Lawson Bekui hits brace for Dhofar FC in Omani League

Lawson Bekui scored a brace for Dhofar FC in the Omantel League on Tuesday as they beat Saham FC 4-1.

The former Ho Hot Steel and Dreams FC striker scored in the 54th and 63rd minutes to give the league leaders all the points and maintain their unbeaten run.

Dhofar FC are at the summit of the Omantel league with a two points lead after six matches.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Do not worry it is perfict
By: Maya weichbrodt
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img