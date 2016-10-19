Lawson Bekui hits brace for Dhofar FC in Omani League

Lawson Bekui scored a brace for Dhofar FC in the Omantel League on Tuesday as they beat Saham FC 4-1.

The former Ho Hot Steel and Dreams FC striker scored in the 54th and 63rd minutes to give the league leaders all the points and maintain their unbeaten run.

Dhofar FC are at the summit of the Omantel league with a two points lead after six matches.

By Nuhu Adams



