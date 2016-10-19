Didi Dramani reveals no contact from Hearts of Oak

Former Asante Kotoko trainer Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has revealed that he has not received any contact from Accra Hearts of Oak with many reports linking him to the coaching job of the Phobians.

Many Hearts fans have been calling on the management to poach the Black Satellites coach for their vacant coaching job but the trainer insists he has not been contacted by anyone.

"I have also heard the calls. Most of my friends even call me to find out but I have not received any formal or informal request from Hearts," Didi revealed.

Hearts of Oak currently have Yaw Preko as their caretaker coach after SÃ©rgio Traguil was demoted to the junior side of the club.

Hearts worked with three coaches in the just ended season with Kenichi Yatsuhashi being the first but the Phobians have been calling for Didi to take up the substantive role.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com