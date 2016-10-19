Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 19 October 2016 06:10 CET

Substitute Jordan Ayew strikes to end Aston Villa's 437 day winless away form

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew climbed off the bench to score and earn Aston Villa their first away victory in 437 days as he inspired them to a 2-1 win over Reading.

The Black Stars forward climbed off the bench and replaced Rudy Gestede on 77 minute with the game heading for a draw after Yann Kermorgant had cancelled out Jonathan Kodjia's opener for Steve Bruce's men.

Until Ayew's late intervention, Villa had looked on the way to a ninth draw of a drab start to life in the Championship. Instead, life in the Bruce revolution is looking up with a first win in 11 matches.

Ayew was tripped inside the box by Liam Moore after applying a trick on the defender and Villa earned the vital penalty.

Ayew took a step, stuttered, and put the ball into the bottom-right corner to spark wild scenes behind the goal with manager Steve Bruce showing his back to the game.

Winger Albert Adomah was in some delightful shape after assisting the opening goal for Villa in the 38th minute.

By El Akyereko
Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

