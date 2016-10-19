Jordan Ayew: Aston Villa striker's last gasp penalty breaks 437-day curse

As Jordan Ayew stepped up with 90 minutes on the clock and the chance to hand Aston Villa a first away win in 437 days, Steve Bruce turned his back.

The new manager could not bear to watch — plenty of the travelling supporters at the Madejski Stadium probably felt like doing the same. That's what form as luckless as Villa's can do.

They needn't have worried though, Ayew took a step, stuttered, and put the ball into the bottom-right corner to spark wild scenes behind the goal.

