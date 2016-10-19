Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 October 2016 02:25 CET

Jordan Ayew: Aston Villa striker's last gasp penalty breaks 437-day curse

As Jordan Ayew stepped up with 90 minutes on the clock and the chance to hand Aston Villa a first away win in 437 days, Steve Bruce turned his back.

The new manager could not bear to watch — plenty of the travelling supporters at the Madejski Stadium probably felt like doing the same. That's what form as luckless as Villa's can do.

They needn't have worried though, Ayew took a step, stuttered, and put the ball into the bottom-right corner to spark wild scenes behind the goal.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

If three days in bed with him could not yield anything romantic, a long farewell kiss cannot change the impression the lady has formed of her host.... Attawayo is out of my mind !!!!
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img