'Ghanaian' Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe flourishes despite Legia Warsaw massive loss to Real Madrid

Belgium international of Ghanaian descent Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe was the brightest spot in the Legia Warsaw side that succumbed to a humiliating 5-1 away loss against Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old struck the post and covered more distance than any other player (11.21 km) apart from Real Madrid's Marcelo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Odjidja-Ofoe, who joined from English club Norwich in the summer, cut in from the right and sent a low shot which beat Madrid goalie Keylor Navas but came back off the base of the far post.

Odjidja, a former Hamburg SV and Club Brugge midfielder who also played for Norwich City, was the livewire of the Polish side and caused problems for the Real Madrid defence, employing his physical presence to intimidate Brazilian defender Danilo.

Odjidja was born to a Ghanaian parents but never shown interest in representing Ghana and has represented European side Belgium at various youth levels before earning his international cap.

He has played six times for Belgium at senior level.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com