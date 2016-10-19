Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 19 October 2016

Mubarak Wakaso: Black Stars midfielder ruled out for one week

Ghanaian midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso who couldn't last the entire duration of Panathinaikos 2-1 home defeat against Xanthi Skoda in the Greek top-flight has been ruled out for seven days

The 26-year-old midfielder was pulled out of the game, some few minutes, following the first half break.

Wakaso after being observed by the club's medical team is set to rest for seven days to ensure he regains full fitness.

He is expected to miss Panathinaikos clash against Belgian side Standard Liege in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

