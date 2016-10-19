Ghana ace Daniel Amartey makes cameo appearances in Leicester City slender win over former club Copenhagen

Ghana international Daniel Amartey climbed off the bench to make a last minute appearance and helped Leicester City defeat his former club FC Copenhagen 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night at the King Power Stadium.

Amartey and Schlupp with Leicester City, have maintained a 100% record in the Uefa Champions League after winning all three of their opening group games.

The 21-year-old central midfielder was dropped to the bench by Foxes boss Claudio Ranieri and only introduced him in second-half stoppage-time to anchor the midfield and protect the slim lead handed them by Algerian Riyad Mahrez.

Amartey, who joined the Premier League title-holders from the Danish giants last winter, was looking forward to playing against his former club but he was relegated to a bench-warming role on the night.

Mahrez scored the solitary goal of the game five minutes from the end of the first department and was replaced by the Black Stars player in the 92nd minute.

While Amartey enjoyed last-minute action before the Foxes fans, his Ghanaian compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp watched the entire action from the bench.

