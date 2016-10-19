Is it prudent for Ghana to give U-17 national team kids so much dollar bonuses?

Should Ghana be giving U-17 national team players so much money? Shouldn't we be focused on setting up funds for their future?

The Black Maidens - a squad of 21 players and eight technical team members - are owed a total of $9,600 EACH in arrears.

Breakdown: $2,800 EACH in per diems going back to their pre-World Cup qualifying win (home and away) against Morocco, camping allowances pre-World Cup, and per diems for the tournament itself. The rest (ie $6,800 EACH) is for accumulated bonuses during their run to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

TEarlier on Tuesday, the players and technical team were given just $1,000 EACH as an initial payment; management members got nothing.

At the age of 17 and below, these players are literally kids. What do kids of this age need these physical amounts for? Many of these players are from poor backgrounds, with no formal education or exposure in investment.

It is, thus, almost guaranteed that their guardians, families and - more often than not - opportunistic advisers will fleece them of these bonuses or help them squander altogether.

Joy Sports Afua Owusu Aduonum has been covering the U17 ladies team and argues why the players must be given these per diems and bonuses. She was in studio with Gary Al-Smith to discuss this trend on JoyNews.

