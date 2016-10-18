Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Sports News | 18 October 2016

Leverkusen and Spurs share points

By Wires

Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur fought out a goalless draw in their Champions League Group E match on Tuesday, with each team missing golden chances in an entertaining encounter.

The visitors were in control of the first half, hitting the woodwork through Vincent Janssen, while Leverkusen were in complete command after the break, squandering half a dozen scoring opportunities.

Tottenham had keeper Hugo Lloris to thank after he repeatedly came to the rescue in the second half, including saving a Javier Hernandez effort on the line.

The result leaves Tottenham on four points, with Leverkusen on three, having yet to win a game in the group this season.



